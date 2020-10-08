Pence was right to demand time, Harris got several minutes more

By
M. Dowling
-
0

It seemed like Mike Pence spoke more, his responses were more substantive, but it was Kamala Harris who had more time in Wednesday night’s debate. It’s good he insisted he receive time at several points because Ms. Page was off on time.

Vice President Pence brought up Kamala’s record and that was enlightening:

Harris was very unlikeable with her smirks, eye rolls, and arrogance. The extra time didn’t help her.

