Pence was right to demand time, Harris got several minutes more

It seemed like Mike Pence spoke more, his responses were more substantive, but it was Kamala Harris who had more time in Wednesday night’s debate. It’s good he insisted he receive time at several points because Ms. Page was off on time.

But everybody thought Pence spoke more. Which demonstrates how effective he was. Harris’ performance, which will be covered up by the Biden-sycophantic media, was disastrously bad. https://t.co/KCM9u4dTPi — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2020

Vice President Pence brought up Kamala’s record and that was enlightening:

Thank you @POTUS for sharing @KamalaHarris record in California under her watch. I did not realize there were triple African Americans incarcerated …WOW. https://t.co/whNj4HTsv9 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 8, 2020

Harris was very unlikeable with her smirks, eye rolls, and arrogance. The extra time didn’t help her.

A focus group of undecided voters said Kamala Harris appeared “abrasive and condescending,” while VP Pence came across as “vice presidential.” “If this is a battle over style and substance…this was Mike Pence’s night.” #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/Gn27wFToY1 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

