NHL Goes WOKE! Claims Trans Women Are Women, Trans Men Are Men

The NHL has gone WOKE. The corporate radicals in the executive suites found another sport they want to ruin. They tweeted that trans women are women and trans men are men.

They are flat-earthers who deny science.

As a woman, I am angry that the corporate suits in these various leagues are erasing what it means to be a woman.

These fake women compete in female sports, exploiting their natural biological ability, and show up in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

It’s not right.

Men can’t become women by changing their appearance, and that’s a fact. Pretty soon, the Left will drop the term trans, and they will simply be called women. The same goes for trans men.

The NHL is bowing to the radical, insane religion of WOKE. They are promoting transgender ideology. What does this have to do with hockey?

NHL fans are usually more conservative, so why do this?

They will also look at players and other employees to add diversity. So, when can we expect the NBA and NFL to do the same?

The country has gone mad, and now the NHL is signing up to the madness.

They’re also supporting transgender games. Eighty people participated.

