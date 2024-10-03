Kamala Wants a Female Pentagon Chief & Biden Staff

According to NBC News, Kamala Harris’s transition staff is concerned that a Republican-controlled Senate would not approve many of her Cabinet picks, so she is considering keeping some of Biden’s incompetent staff, including ambassadors.

She also wants a female Pentagon Chief. Things will be much worse under Kamala than they are under Biden. She sees everything through a race and gender lens.

Allies said Harris wants to leave her distinct imprint on the Cabinet, though and would like to name the first woman to run the Pentagon as part of a broader shake-up of the national security team.

Michele Flournoy

Naming a female secretary of defense “sends a very powerful message that will help other women break through all those glass ceilings,” said Rosa Brooks, a former advisor in the Pentagon under Obama administration official Michèle Flournoy.

Michele Flournoy is reportedly on the shortlist of Harris’s potential picks. She wanted to change the regime in Syria. She was on Biden’s list for Secretary of Defense. She does want the military to advance technologically. She called for prioritizing artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, and unmanned and autonomous weapons systems.

She is a member of the Aspen Institute, an organization that praised the job Mayorkas is doing. Flournoy is also a member of The Council on Foreign Relations.

Flournoy served under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. She helped convince Obama to attack Libya militarily. Libya is now a failed nation where it was once a productive, wealthy nation.

A Change Agent to Push the US Further Left

Harris will pick the most DEI employees and warmongers. As you all should know by now, DEI is Marxist-based.

The transition team wants her to have time to pick staff. Just imagine a staff full of Tim Walz types. That’s what you will get.

The transition team says she is a change agent, and she is worried that they will hold her back. There isn’t a toady in that administration that won’t let her go further left, which is her goal.

The electoral map is tough for Senate Democrats. Republicans stand a good chance of erasing the Democrats’ narrow 51-49 Senate majority in November, a hard reality that complicates Harris’ transition planning.

If Harris wins, it’s doubtful we will survive as a free country even if they don’t have the Senate. She is a figurehead buffoon. The country is run by a committee of Marxists in the bureaucracy. Barack Obama likely has his hand in it.

