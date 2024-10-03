Kamala Will Give Hurricane Victims $750 per Household According to Income

M DOWLING
Numerous reports on the Internet suggest that the Harris administration is limiting aid to hurricane-ravaged areas of the United States. For some reason, the federal government has taken control of private donations and is doling them out.

Harris, as she has already said, will dole out aid by race and gender.

They are getting $750, but only the poorest get it.

Mayorkas announced that FEMA doesn’t have enough money to help the Americans affected by the hurricane in five states.

According to Stephen Miller, large sums were given to illegal migrants.

However, Speaker Johnson said Congress just gave FEMA $20 billion and they will make sure the money goes to hurricane victims. Urkaine got $8 billion of our borrowed money last week, so did Israel.

There is plenty of money for illegal aliens.


