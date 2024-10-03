Kamala Will Give Hurricane Victims $750 per Household According to Income

Numerous reports on the Internet suggest that the Harris administration is limiting aid to hurricane-ravaged areas of the United States. For some reason, the federal government has taken control of private donations and is doling them out.

Harris, as she has already said, will dole out aid by race and gender.

They are getting $750, but only the poorest get it.

FEMA is only giving $750 dollars per household. If you don’t have home owners insurance and if you qualify based on income. We pay taxes so democrats can import voters. pic.twitter.com/OcXFJ1mh4C — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 3, 2024

Mayorkas announced that FEMA doesn’t have enough money to help the Americans affected by the hurricane in five states.

According to Stephen Miller, large sums were given to illegal migrants.

Mayorkas has the money.

Biden / Harris re-directed FEMA resources to DHS to re-settle foreigners in red states and blue sanctuaries.

Prioritizing the “equity” of illegal aliens over tax-payer funded disaster assistance and recovery for US citizens.https://t.co/axQTNtsBzL — Lusi ‍☠️ (@S1CT) October 3, 2024

However, Speaker Johnson said Congress just gave FEMA $20 billion and they will make sure the money goes to hurricane victims. Urkaine got $8 billion of our borrowed money last week, so did Israel.

Kelly and I continue to pray for the families and communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. Our hearts break for all those who are suffering. Last week, Congress provided over $20 billion in disaster relief funding for FEMA, ensuring the immediate needs of the people could be… pic.twitter.com/OL18kMuXrs — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 3, 2024

There is plenty of money for illegal aliens.

I was told that not only is the Red Cross facilitating illegal immigration, they are being paid to do so by the Federal government, specifically the Dept of Homeland Security out of the FEMA budget! What the heck is going on!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024