Kamala Wants to Work Together, Together, So We Work Together

President Joe Biden’s administration hosted a special summit between Thursday and Friday with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and discussed everyone working together, together, so we will work together. They discussed the usual leftist agenda items including sustainability and climate change.

She wouldn’t stop repeating the same two words and said nothing in the end.

Is she ad libbing this?

Watch:

Kamala Harris out here turning 100 words into 500 words to make the word minimum on her 8th grade research report. pic.twitter.com/Ruqu6RfnoQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2022

“I often note,” Harris said after blabbering about climate change, “and I’ve talked with many of you about our shared belief that our world is increasingly more interconnected and interdependent.”

She’s an authoritarian globalist.

“That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis,” Harris stated, “which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action.”

“With that, I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us. And I know we will work on this together,” she added.

As usual, she drew the appropriate amount of respect:

I’ll take famous vice presidential quotes for $1,000, Alex? pic.twitter.com/wtAoYLZUKP — Earl ❤ 🎸🎶🐕 (@itisearl) May 15, 2022

Has Kamala Harris started taking tuitions from @ShekharGupta ?https://t.co/85yMs3wREJ — Sachin Bhutada (@sachin_bhutada) May 15, 2022

I feel like I’m insulting 5 year olds. I’m sorry. — Michelle (@offshoretrader1) May 15, 2022

Together, you two are a pair together. No worries though, together you two can sit and watch the Republicans win together in 2024 together. Did I mention you can together? — Patriotic Nurse ❤🤍💙 🇺🇲 (@nurse_stick) May 15, 2022

Where did she learn to say “work together”? pic.twitter.com/qSXSwxpImo — Mr.Plainview (@AuthorTSTJames) May 15, 2022

So we’re working together? — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) May 15, 2022

When your essay’s 200 words but your teacher said it has to be 400. — Cliff Owens (@CliffOwens13) May 15, 2022

Is this a joke?! What the f**k is going on?! Is there something wrong with me or has the world turned into an episode of some kind of LSD-drenched soap opera? This is beyond weird… — 🏴‍☠️ heathen of the crayon soup cult (@StandrdDeviant) May 15, 2022

Her passage of time speech was also memorable.

“The governor and I, we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right?” Harris said. “The significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. There is such great significance to the passage of time when you think of a day in the life of our children.”

