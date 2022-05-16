Kamala Wants to Work Together, Together, So We Work Together

President Joe Biden’s administration hosted a special summit between Thursday and Friday with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and discussed everyone working together, together, so we will work together. They discussed the usual leftist agenda items including sustainability and climate change.

She wouldn’t stop repeating the same two words and said nothing in the end.

Is she ad libbing this?

Watch:

“I often note,” Harris said after blabbering about climate change,  “and I’ve talked with many of you about our shared belief that our world is increasingly more interconnected and interdependent.”

She’s an authoritarian globalist.

“That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis,” Harris stated, “which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action.”

“With that, I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us. And I know we will work on this together,” she added.

As usual, she drew the appropriate amount of respect:

REMEMBER LOUISIANA

Her passage of time speech was also memorable.

“The governor and I, we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right?” Harris said. “The significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. There is such great significance to the passage of time when you think of a day in the life of our children.”


