Kamala Won’t Absolve GOP & Dem Senators! We’ll All Have to Live With That!

During an NBC News interview on Wednesday, Kamala Harris, who sounded like an imbecile, bashed two of her own Democratic senators over their refusal to go along with ditching the filibuster rule. She wants the rule overturned or gutted to pass the voting ‘reform’ bill that will guarantee only Democrats get elected.

Harris thinks that Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are violating their oaths of office to protect and defend the Constitution by opposing the destruction of the filibuster rule change to pass the misnamed “For the People Act.”

The Act would federalize all elections, destroy voter ID, micromanage the election process by the states, and implement nationwide the worst changes in election rules that occurred in 2020 and further damage or eliminate basic security protocols.

Then she had the audacity to assume the role of moral superiority and blast Republicans and Her Own Democrats

“I will not absolve the 50 Republicans in the United States Senate from responsibility, from upholding one of the most basic tenants of our democracy which is free and fair elections and access to the ballot for all eligible voters,” Harris said.

The act does the opposite.

She was asked what message she has for Manchin and Sinema.

“I don’t think anyone should be absolved from the responsibility of preserving and protecting our democracy especially when they took an oath to protect our Constitution,” Harris said.

In a statement Thursday, Sinema doubled down on her opposition to changing the rule.

“There’s no need for me to restate my longstanding support for the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation. There’s no need for me to restate its role in protecting our country from wild reversals of federal policy,” Sinema said.

“This week’s harried discussions about Senate rules are but a poor substitute for what I believe could have and should have been a thoughtful public debate at any time over the past year,” she added.

Biden and Schumer have been pressuring Manchin and Sinema to go along.

In a USA Today op-ed published Wednesday, Obama cried racism. He claimed filibusters were used by Southern senators to thwart civil rights legislation that disenfranchised black citizens, and that the filibuster “has no basis in the Constitution.”

“I fully support President Joe Biden’s call to modify Senate rules as necessary to make sure pending voting rights legislation gets called for a vote,” Obama wrote. “In recent years, the filibuster became a routine way for the Senate minority to block important progress on issues supported by the majority of voters. But we can’t allow it to be used to block efforts to protect our democracy.”

Meanwhile, Democrats used the filibuster 327 times in 2020. They loved it then.

Here is Obama saying the opposite in 2005:

Sen. Barack Obama in 2005 vigorously defending the filibuster, which he now decries as a “Jim Crow relic:” pic.twitter.com/ha6OrW2vzK — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) March 25, 2021

Schumer defending the filibuster:

In May 2005, Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer called eliminating the filibuster an “abuse of power,” defending it as a tool to promote bipartisanship and give voice to the minority party. pic.twitter.com/G9f5eBz5FP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 11, 2022

Here’s a little Kamala bonus.

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day.” ~ Kamala Harris, imbecile.

Here’s another:

How has this woman made it so far in politics being such a terrible communicator?pic.twitter.com/G3scGF0vR9 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 13, 2022

