Biden will continue to call on businesses to implement vaccination requirements despite the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier today. ~ Jen Psaki

According to the White House spokesperson, Moscow U graduate Jen Psaki, Biden will eagerly enforce the mandate that 17 million American healthcare workers must be vaccinated. As for the businesses and the OSHA rule, the White House will not be deterred and will push businesses to do their bidding.

The rule, which is actually a law, is oppressive. This Biden government is a dictatorship. As we speak, the White House is considering packing the court with some Sotomayors.

After Supreme Court blocks OSHA vaccine mandate for large businesses, White House press sec. Jen Psaki says, “it is up to individual employers to determine whether their workplaces will be safe for employees.” https://t.co/CK2K2LtD27 pic.twitter.com/K8BBagHc5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 13, 2022

