Michael Eric Dyson Doesn’t Want You to Believe Your Lying Eyes

Vanderbilt Professor and CNN agitator Michael Eric Dyson humiliated Nancy Mace on CNN for mispronouncing Kamala’s name, ranting about white supremacy. He suggested she was racist.

Rep. Nancy Mace returned the favor on the floor of Congress. She shared his flirty text message about how good they would look together. He sent it with a kissy face. He also told her she is gorgeous. He put up a defense on Instagram but it goes on endlessly and he sounds fairly racist.

We live in a phony world.

REP NANCY MACE: MICHAEL ERIC DYSON CALLED ME A RACIST ON CNN, THEN SENT ME TEXT MESSAGES SAYING ‘WE LOOK GOOD TOGETHER’ “I would like to also enter into the record a screenshot of a text message I received from the esteemed professor from Vanderbilt, Michael Eric Dyson,… pic.twitter.com/GBSuRUrWBr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 19, 2024

Wasn’t he afraid to flirt with a white supremacist?

The real scandal here is that Michael Eric Dyson tried to rizz up Queen Nancy in this K-Mart fit. https://t.co/5EpfQTpGJ0 pic.twitter.com/HUNipGQvyJ — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) September 20, 2024

DYSON’S DENIALS

Dyson said, “The ridiculous lies told by Nancy Mace in the effort to smear my name because of her anger at being checked for her insensitive disregard for @VP I had no intent with her to do anything but be nice. And her white women’s tears and mendacity are all in the service of lies and distortions. I was wrong about one thing: she IS a bigot and racist.”

“Her white women’s tears and mendacity in the service of lies” what a predatory and abusive thing to say. You make my skin crawl. pic.twitter.com/tKYqdCnCqm — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 20, 2024

Dyson presented his case. You might get bored listening to it. Nancy Mace certainly had every right to think he was hitting on her.

Nancy Mace isn’t backing off.

There’s nothing like a ‘u up?’ text from a marxist. pic.twitter.com/qFoiZbY041 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 19, 2024