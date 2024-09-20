Michael Eric Dyson Doesn’t Want You to Believe Your Lying Eyes

By
M DOWLING
-
0
26

Vanderbilt Professor and CNN agitator Michael Eric Dyson humiliated Nancy Mace on CNN for mispronouncing Kamala’s name, ranting about white supremacy. He suggested she was racist.

Rep. Nancy Mace returned the favor on the floor of Congress. She shared his flirty text message about how good they would look together. He sent it with a kissy face. He also told her she is gorgeous. He put up a defense on Instagram but it goes on endlessly and he sounds fairly racist.

We live in a phony world.

Wasn’t he afraid to flirt with a white supremacist?

DYSON’S DENIALS

Dyson said, “The ridiculous lies told by Nancy Mace in the effort to smear my name because of her anger at being checked for her insensitive disregard for @VP I had no intent with her to do anything but be nice. And her white women’s tears and mendacity are all in the service of lies and distortions. I was wrong about one thing: she IS a bigot and racist.”

Dyson presented his case. You might get bored listening to it. Nancy Mace certainly had every right to think he was hitting on her.

Nancy Mace isn’t backing off.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments