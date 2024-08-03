Kamala’s Authoritarian Stance on Guns Including Confiscation

Before you read the article about Kamala planning executive orders to take Americans’ guns, listen to this Venezuelan CEO. He explains briefly why Venezuelans can’t fight the totalitarian regime that just ran a fraudulent election.

GUN CONFISCATION

If Congress doesn’t pass a so-called assault gun ban, she has said she will do it by executive action. Kamala’s a San Francisco politician. She can make the rest of the country look like San Fran.

She didn’t say it once, twice or even three times. Kamala practically campaigned on gun confiscation. Here is a clip of her clearly stating that the “buyback” will be compulsory. https://t.co/VShzBugAmj pic.twitter.com/gmu84g37dd — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) August 2, 2024

USING DATABASES TO CONFISCATE FIREARMS

Kamala Harris once threatened to use databases of gun owners to send police to their homes to confiscate firearms.

Mrs. Harris described her gun control stance in August 2019 at a Democratic presidential primary forum. It took place shortly after two deadly mass shootings in California and Texas.

Kamala said she was “prepared to take executive action” to implement comprehensive background checks. She also promised to crack down on gun dealers and ban the import of so-called assault weapons.

Kerry Pickett, writing for The Washington Times, said Mrs. Harris said she knew how to enforce tough gun laws because, as California attorney general, she allowed police to “knock on the doors of people” on a state list of prohibited gun owners and people deemed a danger to themselves and others.

“We sent law enforcement out to take those guns because we have to deal with this on all levels.”

2010. Kamala Harris: Yes I created a gun policy. Guns kill. Cackle, snort. She is brutal to listen to. pic.twitter.com/o4uKTomv0S — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 31, 2024

KAMALA’S NATIONAL EXTREME RISK PROTECTION ORDER

Last March, Mrs. Harris announced the launch of the first-ever National Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center, which will support the implementation of state red flag laws.

Extreme Risk Protection Orders generally establish a civil process for law enforcement. It can begin with family members or others seeking a judicial order that a person is a danger to themselves or others and should temporarily lose the ability to purchase and possess firearms. The DoJ funds it and the John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions runs it.

They are being sued over the lack of due process.

“The solution to gun violence is not more bureaucracy, and it is certainly not parting otherwise law-abiding men and women from their right to self-defense,” they said in a letter in April to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland that the National ERPO Resource Center.

More recently, unnamed Harris campaign advisers told The New York Times that she no longer supported a mandatory buyback of civilian-owned “assault weapons” or several other progressive policy stances she took during the 2020 presidential race.

That isn’t believable. She wants to get elected.

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris says mandatory gun confiscation is “a great idea” — then says she’ll do it by executive action within her “first 100 days.” pic.twitter.com/GtaihkLrlT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024