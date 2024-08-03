State Rep. Fired for Being Too “White-Presenting”

According to KUOW, in 2015, Rep. (D-Bremerton) started Civil Survival to provide legal services and advocacy to help felons after being released. The group receives private donations and state contracts. On July 15, when she was terminated, Simmons was the “founding director” of the organization.

Ms. Simmons, who is Hispanic and white, said she was ousted because she is too white-presenting.

“They’ve canceled me from my own organization that I birthed and grew. I do think at the root of it is people who are wanting more power and all the money I’ve raised.” Matt Macklin, Simmons’ attorney, said the organization’s board of directors discriminated and retaliated against Simmons in an attempt to “hijack” the nonprofit.

She will sue for her job back.

Former employee Castill Hightower and Simmons both spoke to KUOW about an employee retreat last August that included a racially charged discussion. Simmons said she was criticized as being too “white-presenting” to lead the organization. Hightower said Simmons made disparaging comments about a lack of support from Black-led organizations. Simmons disputes this, however.

Simmons said she filed a claim of racial discrimination over this incident, and won a settlement.

PUSHES FOR LAX LAW ENFORCEMENT

Simmons is seeking a third term in the state House, She has said that her advocacy for those convicted of crimes stems from being sentenced in 2011 to 30 months in prison for drug-related crimes.

She previously attempted to pass legislation that would allow felons, including serial killers, to vote, serve on a jury and even run for office while incarcerated and also sponsored House Bill 2177, which would require a victim of a sex offense to serve with a sex offender on a board along with other representatives.

Before the last session of the Legislature, she pre-filed a bill that would have given judges clemency powers to unilaterally decide to reduce sentences for violent offenders years later, even if the facts of a case have not changed. In 2023, Simmons was unsuccessful in passing a bill to reduce penalties for drive-by shootings in order to promote “racial equity.”

I hope she gets her foundation back, but I hope she loses the seat in the legislature.