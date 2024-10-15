Kamala’s Bill Is The Most Extreme Abortion Bill in the World

The hysteria revolving around the loss of Roe v Wade was manufactured to distract American voters. Donald Trump has continuously said he would never sign a national abortion ban. The Supreme Court decided it belonged to the hands of the states, and that is where it would stay. Kamala’s proposed abortion bill is far worse than anything Roe v Wade proposed.

Her intentions and Walz’s are far more extreme than anything Roe v Wade conceived.

NBC proudly reported that abortion is now the number one issue in their polling. People are struggling to buy necessities, we are nearing World War III, and our borders are wide open. However, somehow, media propaganda made abortion the most important issue. Worse yet, NBC is proud of its power to manipulate people with lies.

What they won’t tell you is how extreme Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are.

The 1973 abortion law Roe v Wade codified an absolute right to abortion in the first trimester. Some government regulations were allowed in the second trimester, but the courts would review them. In the third trimester, the states could regulate abortion.

Kamala’s proposed abortion bill:

Abolish: all state regulations, any ban on partial-birth abortion, all safety regulations, all parental notification requirements, all conscious rights, all religious carve-outs, and require taxpayers to fund abortions.

Tim Walz signed a bill that allowed aborted babies born alive to die without any life-saving care. After the bill was passed, at least eight babies died after birth due to a lack of care. Then, Walz ended the reporting requirements, so we don’t know how many died since. That was in 2021.

What is most amazing is that so many people, especially women, think these extreme measures are anything but infanticide.

In this clip, you can hear a baby’s labored breathing. This is what they hear when they leave an aborted baby born alive to die without care. They treat criminals better.

There is no civilized country in the world that is as brutal as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on this issue.