Secretary Austin Revoked the Plea Deal for the 9/11 Killers

M DOWLING
A plea deal reached this week with the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, along with two of his alleged accomplices, has been retracted, the Pentagon announced Friday.

In a memo, Defense Secretary Llloyd Austin said that the “three pre-trial agreements” approved Thursday with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin ‘Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi have been rescinded.

They killed nearly 3,000 people, and they were going to take the death penalty off the table.


