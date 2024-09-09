In 1992, Denmark Took in 321 Palestinians, But Never Again

In 1992, Denmark took in 321 Palestinians. Of the 321, 204, or 64%, have been fined or received jail time for crimes.

A very large proportion of them are receiving some kind of welfare, especially the “early pension,” which is mostly used for the handicapped, and now immigrants who are useless in the job market.

Of the 999 children, 34% are convicted of serious crimes, and a lot are on welfare. The numbers would be higher, but some have left the country.

Danish MEP Deter Kofo explains what happened, and he strongly recommends not taking in Palestinians. Most weren’t even refugees, but the far-left in their country demanded the Danes take them. Now, even the far-left doesn’t call for it.

MEP Kofo warns that it is crazy to take them in. It seems appropriate to mention it as Democrats call for us to take all who want to come into the country.

