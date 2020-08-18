Kamau Bell demands reparations, mocks white people in special on CNN

W. Kamau Bell’s special, United Shades of America, doesn’t want “united shades.” What he wants is white peoples’ stuff because white people living today are somehow responsible for the enslavement of black people.

According to Bell, “all the free labor” African Americans gave white people prior to their emancipation deserves serious financial recompense.

Why should black people who were never enslaved get money from people who never enslaved them?

The recompense has been paid. It was called the Civil War.

HE HAS NOTHING BUT CONTEMPT FOR WHITE PEOPLE

In the episode, one of several, the race pimp took his CNN crew to the U.S. party destination of New Orleans. He seems to think enslavement by white people made it impossible for them to succeed.

“There’s no city in the country that combines the best of America’s blackness, the pain of America’s racism, and the pain of watching white folks exercising all their rights.” As he spoke, images of white people partying on Bourbon Street flashed on the screen. That made him groan.

Yeah, how dare they have fun!

He doesn’t even like innocent white people.

That is open contempt for white people having fun in New Orleans on a major cable station.

Racial grievance and “poisonous resentment” filled the production, as Newsbusters pointed out.

Bell bloviated on the fake history chronicle, “1619 Project” and other Marxist Black Lives Matter rhetoric. He also talked about the racism that allegedly caused COV to affect black people more than whites. They want reparations for that also.

Newsbusters reported that Bell interviewed Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the “1619 Project” and the woman who has claimed that the “white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.”

Bell called it “an unvarnished look into the legacy of American slavery,” even though it’s an unvarnished lie as many historians have stated. It’s an anti-American, Marxist retelling — fabrication — of U.S. history that begins falsely claiming the US began in 1619 with the first slave.

Kamau Bell is anti-white, and as Newsbusters recounts: In one pathetic sequence, a white man walks in between Bell and the camera during the re-enactment and the exasperated host throws his hands up saying, “Even at the rebellion re-enactment, white people walk through the shot.”

Good grief.

That’s hate, baby.