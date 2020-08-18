Dem convention speaker literally calls for an end to Capitalism

Last night’s Democrat Convention included Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders who was given a key spot, and Ashley McCray, who used the opportunity to call for an end to Capitalism.

Basically, they are calling for the overthrow of our form of government.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ro Khanna, and Progressives in general believe that Joe Biden can easily be pushed into accepting their far-left agenda. Since he’s a frail old man who often doesn’t know where he is, we agree.

“Our movement continues and is getting stronger every day. Many of the ideas we fought for just a few years ago were considered radical are now mainstream,” communist Bernie Sanders said.

The Democrat party has embraced Marxists. Democrats are openly calling for the destruction of Capitalism.

Democrat convention speaker and far-left activist Ashley Nicole McCray on Monday advocated for the “destruction of Capitalism.” This was during a ‘virtual’ DNC Caucus and Council meeting.

She also wants to see an end to the faux colonialism and white supremacy (whites). In my humble opinion, the colonialism is when Americans first arrived. The white supremacy is to obliterate whites from all leadership roles.

Make no mistake, if you vote for Democrats, you are calling for an end to Capitalism. It will be an end to our way of life. You are calling for this neo-Marxist dystopian existence they have laid out for us.

Just so you know! This is what the Democrats are about right now. You can hate Trump, he is eccentric, but do you hate him enough to destroy the USA?

Watch:

Democrat convention speaker Ashley Nicole McCray advocated for the “destruction of capitalism” pic.twitter.com/inyVVParcN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2020