Kansas Gov. Kelly (D) Vetoed Bill Banning Child Mutilations

How did Kansas get a radical left Governor like Laura Kelly? She has vetoed Senate Bill 63, also known as the ‘Help Not Harm Act,’ which aimed to ban gender-affirming care for minors, including puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and sex change surgeries.

Republican legislators are preparing to potentially override the veto, citing the protection of minors from making irreversible decisions.

Disgraceful veto, Laura Kelly. Yet again, putting her radical liberal ideology above the safety of Kansas kids. Child mutilation is not a parental right and on the contrary, should be criminal. I look forward to the legislature overriding this insane veto. https://t.co/TqeDgk2lpc — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 11, 2025

HOW DID LEFTIST KELLY WIN IN KANSAS?

A member of the Democratic Party, she represented the 18th district in the Kansas Senate from 2005 to 2019. Kelly was elected governor in 2018, defeating Republican nominee Kris Kobach. She was reelected in 2022, narrowly defeating Republican nominee Derek Schmidt by a 2.21% margin.

The Star said Schmidt concentrated too much on drag queens and gender-affirming care.

The Kansas Reflector said some say he went too far to the center. According to the Reflector, the state has 874,000 registered Republicans, 543,000 registered independents, and 518,000 registered Democrats.

Kelly defeated Republican nominee Schmidt in a showdown with independent candidate Dennis Pyle, a conservative state senator, and Libertarian Party nominee Seth Cordell. Kelly prevailed with 49.54% of the vote to Schmidt’s 47.33%. Pyle tallied 2.03%, with Cordell at 1.1%. In other words, the outcome could have been different had Schmidt captured more than two-thirds of the votes logged for Pyle and Cordell.

The Kansas Values Institute’s investment portrayed Schmidt as the second coming of Brownback, who was among the nation’s least popular governors when he resigned in 2018 to work in the administration of President Donald Trump. They did it in 2022 when Schmidt didn’t have the money to fight back.

Schmidt’s narrow defeat came even as other statewide Republicans, such as U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, cruised to 20-point or more victories over their Democratic challengers.

She also won GOP RINO endorsements. The GOP endorsements came from former Govs. Bill Graves and Mike Hayden, former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum, former Attorneys General Robert Stephan and Carla Stovall, and dozens of other Republicans. Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel, a Nebraska Republican Secretary of Defense under former Democratic President Barack Obama, also supported Kelly. Hagel is no Republican.

In any case, Kelly is buying favor as Democrats do and will keep pushing the state left.

