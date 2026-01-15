Mayor Zohran Is Outraged Over Arrest of Criminal Alien on City Council

Venezuelan citizen Rubio Bohorquez, allegedly in the US illegally, sits on the New York City Council. To New York Democrats’ surprise, immigration officials. detained him, and top New York City Democrats are outraged, including Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin said the staffer was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday afternoon when keeping an immigration appointment in Bethpage on Long Island, according to NBC.

He was then locked up in a federal facility on Varick Street in Manhattan.

Menen said the aide, identified as Rubio Bohorquez, had legal authorization to work in America through October.

Bohorquez worked for the city for about a year and has signed an attestation that he had never been arrested, Menen said, according to WNYW-TV.

There Is More to This Story

Department of Homeland Security officials said something quite different.

Bohorquez, according to DHS, had overstayed his 2017 tourist visa, did not have work authorization, and had an arrest for assault on his record.

Bohorquez, 53, entered the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in 2017 that required him to leave the country by Oct. 22, DHS said.

“On Jan. 12, ICE New York City arrested Rafael Andres Rubio Bohorquez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and an employee of New York’s City Council. His criminal history includes an arrest for assault. He had no work authorization,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

Bohorquez “had no legal right to be in the United States,” she added.

“Under Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. If you come to our country illegally and break our law, we will find you, and we will arrest you.”

This has outraged Mayor Zohran. Our new normal is to hire illegal aliens with assault records even in positions of power over citizens, and we’d better like it. We will see how it goes, but if DHS is right, he needs to go home.

