Karen Fann is not releasing the results of the AZ audit this week



















The Arizona Senate President Karen Fann will not be coming out with the results of the audit this week as Bob Hughes seemed to indicate. He misspoke during a panel appearance for the movie, The Deep Rig.

“How many should there be, can there be this many. When the details come out, I can’t say much, I know that Karen Fann is going to be releasing a lot of this on Monday,” Huges said, which was interpreted by someone as Fann was going to reveal the audit results.

From the premier. This is the source. pic.twitter.com/t5yUXsG8Vp — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) June 27, 2021

Karen Fann never said she would release the results this week:

Don’t know where this is coming from. I certainly didn’t say that. We still have work to do on the audit https://t.co/vt9Eq7SP3C — Karen Fann (@FannKfann) June 27, 2021

Correct Thanks for keeping it straight Tyler https://t.co/RfNk5s2k5p — Karen Fann (@FannKfann) June 27, 2021

