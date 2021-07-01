Biden admin will send $870 million in tax dollars for border walls overseas



















This is perhaps the first time in world history a nation has purposely and systematically dismantled its own defenses to invite millions of foreign migrants to enter its territory and break its law. ~ Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States

Two new spending proposals from Democrats will take every last cent out of border wall construction on our southern border and add billions for border walls in the Middle East.

The crisis at the border is by design and intended to alter our demographics forever as they have done in California and New York.

A Department of Defense funding bill released by the Democrat House appropriation committee allocates $870 million to enhance border security in Middle Eastern countries.

SEC. 8148. Of the amounts appropriated in this Act under the heading ”Operation and Maintenance, Defense-Wide”, for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, $370,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2023, shall be available to reimburse Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman under section 1226 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2016 (22 U.S.C. 2151 note), for enhanced border security, of which not less than $150,000,000 shall be for Jordan …

… SEC. 8149. Up to $500,000,000 of funds appropriated by this Act for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in ”Operation and Maintenance, Defense-Wide” may be used to provide assistance to the Government of Jordan to support the armed forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders.

House Democrats also put up a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget plan the same day where Democrats are calling for eliminating over $2 billion in border wall construction funding that was already appropriated. The end result will be $0 for border wall construction.

The administration and the media lie about the crisis at the border, with about two million anonymous people – we know about – pouring in this year alone. That doesn’t count the criminals and possible terrorists who sneak into the country.

These unvetted people, many of whom hate us, are being flown throughout the United States and will permanently change our demographics.

What’s next? Demolishing the wall that exists? Biden has every intention of giving citizenship to all these people to control all future elections.

Once Democrats realized the illegal entrants were supporting them, they went all-in for illegal immigration, including that of criminals.

Joe Biden, a figurehead for the Obama cabal, has eliminated border security and added spending for “responsible investments in border security” in the summary. This includes millions of dollars for “migrant processing improvements” and “migrant child caregivers” and money for “Civil Immigration Enforcement Operations.”

In other words, the money is to be used for making illegal immigration easier.

Watch Tucker report on the border crisis:

