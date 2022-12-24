Kari Lake Decision Is In

The court decision in the election fraud case: They did not find clear and convincing evidence of misconduct in violation of ARS 16-672. Mrs. Lake disagrees with the decision and will appeal.
FINDINGS OF FACT AND CONCLUSIONS OF LAW
Considering all evidence presented, the Court finds as follows:
As to Count II – Illegal BOD Printer/Tabulator Configurations:
- The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence of misconduct in violation of A.R.S. § 16-672(A)(1).
- The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence that such misconduct was committed by “an officer making or participating in a canvass” under A.R.S. § 16- 672(A)(1).
- The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence that such misconduct was intended to affect the result of the 2022 General Election.
- The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence that such misconduct did in fact affect the result of the 2022 General Election.
As to Count IV – Chain of Custody Violations:
- The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence of misconduct in violation of A.R.S. § 16-672(A)(1).
- The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence that such misconduct was committed by “an officer making or participating in a canvass” under A.R.S. § 16- 672(A)(1).
- The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence that such misconduct was intended to affect the result of the 2022 General Election.
- The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence that such misconduct did in fact affect the result of the 2022 General Election.
No Government is going to rule that it is Illegitimate in today’s world.
If this went to a Jury, that would be a whole different story!
This was a Democrat Christmas Gift!
Under Biden People in the North aren’t even getting coal for Christmas while Illegal Aliens are getting nice warm hotel rooms at tax payer expense. I wonder how much of the Billions going to Catholic Charities is getting kicked back to the Catholic Church. Think about that long and hard when the church passes around the basket for donations.
Yeah, and there was no cheating in Detroit in 2020!
The Judge narrowed the scope to a point there was no way he could rule otherwise. Lake’s side would have to prove mens rea, which in this case is essentially impossible. Instead, these cases should be judged on excess disenfranchisement.