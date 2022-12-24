You Might Like to Hear What the Late Dr. Mullis Thought of Dr. Fauci

The late Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, had been blowing the whistle on Fauci and big pharma for thirty years. Before he conveniently died in August 2019 from complications of pneumonia, Dr. Mullis, a famed bio-chemist, discussed Dr. Anthony Fauci. You will be able to relate to his comments during this interview.

“Guys like Fauci get up and start talking and don’t know anything about anything. And I’d say that to his face. Nothing,” Dr. Mullis said. “The man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope, and if it’s got a virus in there, you’ll know it. He doesn’t know electron microscopy, and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in the position he is in.”

Dr. Mullis said, ” Most of those guys on the top are just total administrative people, and they don’t know anything about what’s going on at the bottom, you know. Those guys have got an agenda which is not what we would like them to have being that we pay for them to take care of our health…”

“They’ve got a personal kind of agenda; they make up their own rules as they go; they change them when they want to, and they smugly, like Tony Fauci does, not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera.”

Dr. Mullis didn’t always get everything right, but he had a good handle on Tony and his penchant for lying and changing rules as he went along. Dr. Fauci is a very political immunologist.

FAUCI BRAGS ABOUT WHAT HE DOESN’T DO AND ISN’T

Ironically, in a recent interview, one of his many, many goodbye interviews, he explained the advice he would give to her predecessor.

“Stick with the science. No. 1, always go with the data, with the evidence. And although you may be involved in policy, stay out of politics. Do not at all show any ideology one way or the other. Just be a pure scientist. That’s what you need in the job,” he said.

Tony is accused of not sticking with science and being much too political. Dr. Atlas said Fauci and crew had no interest in studies and hid the data. Perhaps Dr. Fauci lacks self-awareness. Dr. Mullis certainly thought so.

Watch:

