Kari Lake on Why Lone Military-Age Men Are Flooding the Border

In a November interview with The Washington Examiner, Kari Lake blamed Joe Biden for the border crisis and said it is by design. Yesterday, she also gave her opinion of why military-age men are flooding into the US without women and children.

“We’re seeing what can happen when you have a president, a person named Joe Biden who came in and actually peeled back an effective border policy that was working,” Lake said in an exclusive interview with the Washington Examiner. “He did that on day one. And I think he did it intentionally to destabilize our country.”

“I really believe what we’re seeing now besides this … weapon of mass destruction called fentanyl going across, killing the equivalent — it’d be the equivalent of a jumbo jet crashing every day. That’s how many people are dying from fentanyl poisoning,” Lake said. “We’re also seeing, you know, terrorists come in and criminals come into our country. We have allowed our country to be invaded. And basically, we have a foreign army of people that are here in our country right now. Americans are not safe because of it.”

On Monday, she made a concerning statement about why she thinks single military-age men are coming. They’re coming for war. It’s not a crazy idea, but who’s war? A war by half the country against the other half, a foreign entity, what?

“When a man flees war, he takes his family with him. When a man heads to war, he leaves his family behind,’ Mrs. Lake posted on X.

“There is not one single woman or child in this video captured in Lukeville, AZ.”

When a man flees war, he takes his family with him. When a man heads to war, he leaves his family behind. There is not one single woman or child in this video captured in Lukeville, AZ. Pray for America. pic.twitter.com/DPrWV6S4EX — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 19, 2023

The Washington Examiner explained that she has a 10-point plan to close the border, beginning with a border wall.

“We have to start by building the wall,” Lake said. “We have to stop the bleeding, as they say. If you have a severed artery, you don’t spend your time, money, and energy, you know, mopping up the blood that’s spilling. You spend your immediate energy protecting and stopping the bleeding from that artery. And the Democrats always like to go the other way. They love having these problems. And then they just throw a ton of money at the symptoms and [try] to help with the symptoms rather than [address] the problem.”

Second, immigrants who illegally cross the border between land ports of entry would automatically be deported.

The remainder of Lake’s 10-prong plan called for more technology surveillance; enforcing various immigration laws to their full extent; hiring hundreds, if not thousands, of immigration judges to hear the 2 million pending cases; building immigration detention facilities on the border to house asylum-seekers rather than release people into the country; utilizing a government program that screens job-seekers; withholding foreign aid to countries that do not help stop illegal immigration to the U.S.; and providing assistance to other countries aimed at taking down cross-border criminal organizations.

“They’re humans too?”

Every time I’m at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix I see this. Just part of Joe Biden’s Human Trafficking Program-paid for by the American Taxpayer. https://t.co/GYfRagsBjx — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 19, 2023

Kari Lake is running for the Senate in Arizona.

