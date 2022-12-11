Kari Lake’s Explosive Lawsuit Makes the Deadline

Kari Lake came in under the wire with an explosive lawsuit showing the gubernatorial election was rigged in Katie Hobbs’ favor. Hobbs supervised the election with two others who formed a PAC to defeat Kari Lake. Hobbs didn’t campaign or debate, yet she won, but those are only the oddities, not the evidence in the complaint.

Mrs. Lake made the deadline Friday to submit the campaign lawsuit. The campaign argues that Maricopa County conducted an unfair and illegitimate election.

Lake called for a forensic audit of the printer-tabulator problems, an inspection of ballots and voter registration records, including signatures, disqualification of illegal votes, redoing the election, and other relief.

An article in the Arizona Sun-Times by Rachel Alexander details some of the issues raised in the complaint. It’s well worth reading.

Kurt Olsen, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, told The Arizona Sun Times he believes the election anomalies were “intentional since they didn’t test all of their equipment and follow the appropriate processes when problems arose.”

We outlined a few of the issues.

A cyber expert said that some voting systems were not certified, there were numerous procedural violations, and there was widespread failure of the tabulation process. Incorrect explanations “can only be described as intentional.”

The complaint alleged that “tens of thousands of mail-in and drop box ballots” did not satisfy signature requirements. An analysis found that bad signatures were rejected 14 times more often during the August primary election in Maricopa County than during the 2020 General Election.

The lawsuit alleged that between 15,603 and 29,257 Republicans were disenfranchised. Due to the extremely high numbers of Republicans voting in person on election day, those votes were expected to fall 70 percent to Lake, 30 percent to Hobbs.

The complaint stated that 132 of the county’s 223 vote centers, or 59 percent, were affected, far more than the 70 acknowledged by county officials.

The complaint stated that “hundreds of thousands” of mail-in ballots lacked a chain of custody. It said over 298,942 ballots delivered to third-party signature verification service Runbeck on Election Day lacked a chain of custody, a class 2 misdemeanor.

The lawsuit cited an investigation into the 2020 election conducted by We the People AZ Alliance (WPAA), which found many incidents where Arizonans discovered they had been registered to vote or their voter registration had been changed, unbeknownst to them. WPAA discovered that thousands of those same voters voted again in the 2022 election.

The complaint cited free speech violations… Hobbs and other officials got election information censored on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The complaint cited a recent Rasmussen Reports poll which found that 72 percent of voters don't trust Arizona's election results.

Olsen told The Sun Times that although it’s impossible to trace back the ballots to the voters at this stage, it’s not required by the law to show that the unlawful votes would have gone to a particular candidate.

