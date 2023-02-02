Karine Jean-Pierre Answers Questions Stupidly

M Dowling
The Biden administration, the most transparent and cooperative ever, chose a most transparent spokesperson to answer questions in Karine Jean-Pierre. Today, we saw a perfect example of how she answers questions and still gets cover from the media.

All your questions get answered?

Donald Trump should take some lessons from them on how to not answer questions. There were times when he said too much.

Maybe Jean-Pierre has been over-boostered.

 


