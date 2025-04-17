Karmelo Anthony’s Family Called Cops on Jeff Metcalf Then Berated Him

By
M Dowling
-
1
41

The Anthony family and their backers had police remove Austin Metcalf’s father Jeff from their victimhood press conference. Their son murdered his son in cold blood. Jeff Metcalf came to the conference to hear what they were going to say. They asked him to leave, and he wouldn’t. Then they called the police.

Austin Metcalf was an innocent victim, not Karmelo, not the Anthonys.

This leader of Next Generation, Dominique Alexander, who represents the Anthony family, said Austin Metcalf’s father attending the conference was a “disrespect to the dignity of his son.”

He claimed Next Generation “from the beginning has respected the loss of life. No matter our opinion of it, we have kept our opinion close. We have not attacked. We have not shared the information that was shared with us about Austin Metcalf because we respect the dignity of life.”

WOW! Is this guy for real? How nice of them. They look terrible doing this. They obviously intend to demonize Austin during the trial. They probably want to start riots and make people afraid to convict Karmelo.

Next Generation is an awful organization. Their leader is a literal criminal.

I now see how Karmelo turned into such a little sociopath.

 


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz