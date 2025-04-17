Karmelo Anthony’s Family Called Cops on Jeff Metcalf Then Berated Him

The Anthony family and their backers had police remove Austin Metcalf’s father Jeff from their victimhood press conference. Their son murdered his son in cold blood. Jeff Metcalf came to the conference to hear what they were going to say. They asked him to leave, and he wouldn’t. Then they called the police.

Austin Metcalf was an innocent victim, not Karmelo, not the Anthonys.

This leader of Next Generation, Dominique Alexander, who represents the Anthony family, said Austin Metcalf’s father attending the conference was a “disrespect to the dignity of his son.”

He claimed Next Generation “from the beginning has respected the loss of life. No matter our opinion of it, we have kept our opinion close. We have not attacked. We have not shared the information that was shared with us about Austin Metcalf because we respect the dignity of life.”

WOW! Is this guy for real? How nice of them. They look terrible doing this. They obviously intend to demonize Austin during the trial. They probably want to start riots and make people afraid to convict Karmelo.

Next Generation is an awful organization. Their leader is a literal criminal.

Austin Metcalf’s father appeared at Karmelo Anthony’s press conference and was BERATED and ESCORTED OUT! Austin Metcalf’s father has forgiven Karmelo and said that this incident had nothing to do with race, yet this black family treated him POORLY. So white people, stop trying… pic.twitter.com/TbYATPufXg — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) April 17, 2025

Karmelo Anthony’s family called the cops on Austin Metcalf’s dad Black privilege is killing someone and then act like the victim pic.twitter.com/39eqzEPW9F — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) April 17, 2025

I now see how Karmelo turned into such a little sociopath.

Meet Dallas activist Dominique Alexander. He served as the spokesperson for Carmelo Anthony at today’s press conference, where he began by criticizing Austin Metcalf’s father, stating that his presence was “disrespectful.” Alexander has a lengthy rap sheet with arrests ranging… pic.twitter.com/Y8cvy9TkIJ — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 17, 2025

