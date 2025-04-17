Karmelo Anthony’s Mother Sobs During a Press Conference

“Ah yes, the real tragedy….. public criticism after your son stabbed someone. Imagine weaponizing tears, G-d, and the Constitution to deflect from a murder charge. Peak American victimhood: when accountability feels like persecution,” The Undercurrent, X poster.

Karmelo Anthony’s mother, whose last name is Hayes, not Anthony, is claiming victimhood. In reality, she and her husband are victims of her son’s evil act, which he admitted to committing. Karmelo brought a knife and then went into the opposing team’s tent. Why?

She said she was doxxed. That is unfortunate, and she said they are receiving death threats.

If there were death threats, did they report them? Are the police chasing them down? Did she tape any? Does she have written threats?

However, the press conference seemed scripted.

She did express her condolences to the Metcalf family, but it was a brief comment. They are being insensitive.

That being said, I do feel for them. It has to be horrible to have a son who murdered someone.

And look who is backing this family:


