Teen Who Planned to Kill the President Communicated with Ukrainians, Someone in Russia

Wisconsin teen Nikita Casap, 17 years of age, is accused of killing his parents to get enough money to assassinate President Trump and overthrow the United States government. He allegedly worked with someone with a Ukrainian phone number and someone in Russia, according to an FBI affidavit.

According to Law & Crime, Nikita Casap, 17, of Wisconsin, allegedly sent a series of direct messages to an individual with a Ukrainian phone number, who writes in Cyrillic, discussing going into “hiding” before relocating to Ukraine after carrying out the plot.

Casap sent messages to two others, one of whom wrote in Cyrillic, about purchasing weapons intended to kill President Trump, and Trump’s extensive travel plans. He also told a classmate he was in touch with a man in Russia.

Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Kazakhstan, and some other countries in the Balkans and other Slavic regions, speak Cyrillic.

“He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the United States. And he paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack,” the FBI affidavit states.

“The information contains directions on how to extend the range of an attack drone by using repeater drones and ways to avoid detection, such as making a drone from a kit rather than a commercial off-the-shelf brand. The instructions provide direction to use a small dropper to drop an explosive, Molotov cocktail, or very strong topical poison. Additionally, to avoid detection, the instructions advise not to bring a cell phone.”

Coincidentally, Ryan Routh was also in touch with Ukrainians. He tried to get a rocket to shoot down Donald Trump’s plane. The first wannabe assassin, Thomas Crooks, had several phones connecting to foreign entities.

Casap allegedly shot his mother, 35-year-old Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, 51-year-old Donald Mayer, in February before fleeing from the state.

After killing the President, he was planning his escape with these foreign entities.

Law & Crime, which has been following the story, said he had a “self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks.” He titled it, “Accelerate the Collapse.” He states his intention was ” to ferment a political revolution in the United States and ‘save the white race’ from ‘Jewish-controlled’ politicians.” The third page of the manifesto contained an image of Adolf Hitler with the caption, “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.”

One very concerning thing is Democrats so loosely call Republicans Nazis, but there really ar dangerous Nazis and they won’t be taken seriously.

Casap’s aspirations also included the possible killing of the vice president. FBI personnel performing the preliminary review discovered a Telegram direct message conversation between Casap and “PoMaH BiKTOBNY,” in Cyrillic, and has the Ukrainian mobile telephone number +380 50 259 5318. In the conversation, Casap stated:

“How long will I need to hide before I will be moved to Ukraine? 1-2 months?”

“Also, I probably should brush up on my Russian, because I can understand just fine, but speaking is harder lol”

“So while in Ukraine, I’ll be able to get a normal job and have a normal life? Even if when it’s found out I did it?”

“Do the other 10 people also have similar beliefs to I? Or are they different?”

“Assuming that my parents won’t leave…”

There’s more at Law & Crime about dropping bombs from drones. He was also in touch with another person in Russia who was in on the plan.

Additionally, Casap was reportedly in a Satanic Cult, the “Order of Nine Angels.” The FBI describes it as a “satanic cult that encourages violence, terrorism, sexual abuse, and child pornography” and has “strong anti-Judaic, anti-Christian, and anti-Western ideologies” and claims to “incite chaos and violence.”

