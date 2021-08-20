Kash Patel explains Trump’s Afghanistan plan

















Joe Biden and Kamala Harris [Comatose and Clueless] will speak to America this afternoon and try to blame Donald Trump for their horrendous errors in Afghanistan. Kash Patel explained Donald Trump’s plan this afternoon on John Bachman Now which you can watch below.

A senator also explained that US soldiers are not allowed to leave the airport to rescue Americans. It appears to be a deal made with the Taliban. The Taliban, which includes ISIS and al-Qaida forces, and the Chinese Communists are on the ground planning how to embarrass the US more and this administration is helping them do so.

Why aren’t US commanders going out to rescue Americans anyway and taking the consequences later?

Watch two clips:

