Hard-Left Wants Biden to Take in 30,000 Ethiopians Right Away

















As Biden allows the continuation of millions of people, including terrorists to come across our borders and makes plans for 100,000 Afghans, not the stranded Americans in Afghanistan, and send them to Texas and Wisconsin, the hard-Left is now demanding Mayorkas take in 30,000 Ethiopians, which will likely include warlords.

This Is From the TPS-DED-AAC

It reads in part:

NEW DATA SHOWS BIDEN COULD PROTECT UPWARDS OF 30,000 UNDOCUMENTED ETHIOPIANS FLEEING HUMANITARIAN DISASTER—NEARLY 100 ORGANIZATIONS CALL UPON THE ADMINISTRATION TO ACT IMMEDIATELY

Armed conflict, famine, and civil unrest make safe return to Ethiopia impossible at this time

WASHINGTON, D.C.—New estimates from the Center for Migration Studies [Soros-funded] find that about 30,000 Ethiopians living in the United States would be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) if the program applied to those who had entered the United States by 2021.

Nearly 100 local, state, and national organizations led by the Temporary Status and Deferred Enforced Departure Administrative Advocacy Coalition (TPS-DED AAC) have written a letter to Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge an immediate 18-month designation of TPS for Ethiopia.

TPS provides life-saving protection to noncitizens in the United States, including undocumented immigrants, who cannot be safely returned to their home country.

As a blanket protection, TPS designations are particularly essential to protect Black immigrants who may slip through cracks in the asylum system due to systemic racism.

