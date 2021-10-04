Kash Patel predicts HUGE FBI & DoJ indictments are coming

















Kash Patel joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the latest in the John Durham probe.

Early in their interview Kash Patel said Durham is going after top guys. He added that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page may be working with him.

“Let me just put this in perspective. When I was running large-scale conspiracy and fraud investigations, they took me three, four, or five years to prosecute. John Durham is only in his second year of the most political scandal in U.S. history.

“So I believe, within the next six months, look out for indictments against the folks, like Fusion GPS and Glenn Simpson for helping perpetrate this fraud. And look out for individuals like Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. I believe they’re already helping John Durham. They’re cooperating to help him get the bigger fish like Andy McCabe, who is the biggest fraudster next to Jim Comey.”

Mr. Patel believes that from his experience large conspiracy indictments can take several years to assemble. Patel says Special Prosecutor John Durham could bring indictments against DOJ and FBI government insiders in roughly six months or more.

Kash Patel is well-placed to know due to his work With Devin Nunes, John Ratcliffe, and Chris Miller.

The Sentinel does not share his optimism but he is on the inside.

Watch:

