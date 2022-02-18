Kathryn Limbaugh Remembers Rush

“The positive impact that Rush made on our industry and within the lives of millions of Americans is on full display. The conversations he started continue today. The path he created for so many others to speak their minds and find audiences wanting to be engaged is well charted. I miss the man, I miss witnessing the audience relationship he created by his brilliance, but I am heartened to hear and read the grateful words still to this day of so many listeners he impacted. ~ Kraig Kitchen, Rush’s close friend

it’s one year and one day since Rush Limbaugh left us at age 70 and he’s greatly missed. What would he have said about the dramatic and horrendous turn of events since his death? His widow, Kathryn Limbaugh told Fox Nation host Ainsley Earhardt what she knew Rush would say, and it sounds like she got it exactly right.

Rush would be “rather furious” with America’s condition in one year, she said.

“He would be upset with the United States not being as strong as it has been and should be. I know he would say it’s not time to panic,” she said.

“It’s never time to panic. Folks, it’s never, ever going to be time to give up on our country. It’ll never be time to give up on the United States. It’ll never be time to give up on yourself,” Kathryn said.

That sounds like Rush. He was ever the optimist when it came to America and Americans, both of whom he cherished.

HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Kathryn spoke of his life and many accomplishments. He was a most influential conservative host who helped define conservatism, not as an ideology, but rather as a common sense approach to governance and living one’s life.

“To me, it really represents Rush in so many ways, not because of the grandness of it. That’s not really him. It represents success, American freedom,” Kathryn explained.

“He would like to say [it was] when he was eight and he was broadcasting from his bedroom down to his mother and brother. But the big break probably was New York.”

“He knew there was a much higher plan and much higher purpose. He believes strongly in his relationship with God,” Kathryn said.

Kathryn said Rush was able to “keep going” when things got tough because of his commitment to his audience.

“Rush always said that this audience meant everything to him, and we want that to carry on and make sure that we continue our American values, that we continue to have pride for our symbols,” she said.

During a visit to the broadcaster’s Missouri grave, she said a Limbaugh fan approached her.

“I happened to be sitting there when out of nowhere, a man gave me his rosary that he had brought there to give to Rush. In that time, I felt he’s still with us. He’s living on through these people.”

HIS LAST CHRISTMAS SHOW

On his last Christmas broadcast in December 2020, Limbaugh became emotional while thanking fans and mentioning “when the day comes,” as he faced an inevitable death from lung cancer.

“Even if I can’t make it back, know that this is where I want to be, I will always want to be right here with you and I won’t quit fighting to be right here with you.” ~ Rush Limbaugh, December 23, 2020, last show of the year

“A yearly tradition. We wrap up with Mannheim Steamroller and ‘Silent Night,’ and my ongoing attempts to thank everybody in the audience — all of you — for everything you mean to me. That last call. That reminds me how much I love all of you, how much I so appreciate everything you’ve meant to me and my family,” Limbaugh said at the time.

“You don’t have any idea how — I know so many people think this program has changed their lives for the better. You have no idea what you all have meant to me and my family. The day’s gonna come, folks, where I’m not gonna be able to do this. I don’t know when that is. I want to be able to do it for as long as I want to do it,” he added.

“I want to, but the day will come where I’m not going to be able to, and I want you to understand that even when the day comes, I’d like to be here. Because I have this sense of needing to constantly show my appreciation for all that you have done and meant to me. So I hope you all have a great Christmas, a great New Year, and I hope that the things that are in store for all of us in the coming year are certainly better than what we have endured in 2020,” he said.

“I don’t know too many people who’ve enjoyed 2020. There are probably some sickos out there who have. But 2021 has to be better. We’re gonna try to make it that way here at the EIB Network. Again, folks, thank you so much. I wish there were a way to say it other than ‘thank you.’ You’re just the best. My family is just the best. Thank you. Merry Christmas, everybody, from all of us to all of you. Make it happen,” he concluded.

We knew he wanted to be with his viewers and it’s what they wanted too.

Unfortunately, 2021 wasn’t better, but he was only 99.7% right as he used to say.

Democrats Must Lose – Communists have found a home in the Democratic Party:

Related