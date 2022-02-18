Aussie Police Use an LRAD Sonic Device on Protesters

The Canberra trucker protests were quickly dispelled with force by the police. Police did use an LRAD device for crowd control. How they were used is the question.

The Australian Police are allegedly buying up sound devices which some say can cause temporary hearing loss, headaches, sunburn-like swelling.

While the police did confirm the use, they said it was only used to convey messages. Some in the crowd say they had serious side effects.

We don’t know the answer but it needs investigation. We wouldn’t put it past them to hurt people. They’ve been doing that. However, the claims are a lot wilder than the reality so it’s hard to say what’s going on.

Watch:

The police don’t actually confirm it in these clips, but they did later on. How the devices were used is the question.

Police confirm use of controversial LRAD device at Canberra protest! LRADs can cause migraines, dizziness, and hearing loss in the short term pic.twitter.com/OfdPC5YwAo — Himalaya Australia Gnews (@HAGnews2) February 18, 2022

Next Level Evil

LRAD technology being used in Canberra Australia against peaceful protestors. pic.twitter.com/AmhTPywICe — Carren Lea (@Carrenlea) February 17, 2022

The LRAD device has two modes. One setting turns it into a crowd control tool – also referred to as a ‘sound canon’, ‘acoustic hailing device’, or a ‘sonic weapon’ – and the other mode, which is what was used in Canberra, makes the LRAD a loudspeaker or amplification device to relay messages to the crowd.

A spokesperson for police released a statement to The Epoch Times confirming, “ACT Policing has deployed several types of loudspeakers and amplification devices to quickly and effectively convey voice messages to large, and often loud, crowds of people during the recent protest activity in Canberra.”

Confirmation came only after One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts and Liberal Senator Alex Antic brought up the issue in Senate estimates on February 14.

Citizen journalists testing the sounds:

This vehicle with LRAD attached on the top of it was spotted exiting the freedom camp at Epic Park in Canberra 😡 The police used this on the unarmed people of Australia, pure and utter filth pic.twitter.com/CqOq2hBPLx — ItsRedRum (@RedRum2198) February 16, 2022

Purportedly, LRAD being used against the people in Canberra Australia pic.twitter.com/El0wMr1IqL — adam (@adam5andberg) February 18, 2022

PEOPLE WHO BECAME ILL — ONLY ANECDOTAL

🇦🇺 MICROWAVE (LRAD) VICTIM FROM AUSTRALIA’S CAPITAL… MORE REPORTS KEEP COMING IN… pic.twitter.com/jEKOqUmFJW — ハンコウ リン2 🗣️ (@mitsuemon666) February 18, 2022

