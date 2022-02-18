Trudeauites’ Fascist Assault on White Only Canadian Citizens

Prepare yourself America. All this abuse of power is coming to America and it will be brought by Democrats. It might not even take the next pandemic or climate emergency or some other excuse to take our freedoms away.

An annoying protest of political opponents with whom one disagrees is not cause for a war act that will deprive protesters of their money and livelihood. What Trudeau and the Trudeauites are doing is fascist. They are using unjust, abusive tactics to quell a protest of people with whom they disagree politically, namely the Freedom Convoy 2022.

The emergency act leveled by Justin Trudeau and the Trudeauites will exempt immigrants, illegal or otherwise, Indians, minorities, and just about anyone who is not a white citizen. The purpose of that is to keep Canadians divided.

A large number of minority groups are supporting this protest.

The new rules make demands of a broad list of entities — including banks, investment firms, credit unions, loan companies, securities dealers, fundraising platforms, insurance companies, and fraternal benefit societies. They must determine whether they’re in “possession or control of property” of a person who’s attending an illegal protest or providing supplies to demonstrators, according to orders published by the government late Tuesday night.

If they find such a person in their customer list, they must freeze their accounts and report it to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or Canada’s intelligence service, the regulations say. Any suspicious transactions must also be reported to the country’s anti-money-laundering agency, known as Fintrac, Bloomberg reports.

Trudeau’s Justice Minister made it clear that “If you are a member of a pro-Trump movement who’s donating… you ought to be worried” about your bank account being frozen.

The Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, is calling the peaceful protest “terrorism” and plans to go after crowdfunding sources and cryptocurrency as if the people using them are money launderers.

Manipulating a money laundering law to say what it is not intended to say is not lawful.

Trudeau has stated that his political opponents are white nationalist extremists. That is how he is trying to make the emergency act look reasonable. It doesn’t matter that it includes many minorities. Fascists lie.

Yet when leftist BLM or other insurgents riot, it’s not a problem. Leftist radicals burned down churches all across Canada and Trudeau expressed sympathy for their feelings. They also tear down historical statues without a word of complaint from Trudeau and his comrades.

