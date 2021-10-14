Katie Couric – Who Faked an Anti-Gun Film – Admits Editing RBG

















Katie Couric in her tell-all memoir admitted she edited a comment by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in 2016.

In her book “Going There,” Couric detailed how Justice Ginsburg was critical of national anthem kneelers in the midst of the furor over former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s taking a knee during the anthem.

Ginsburg told Couric she was opposed to the action, saying those who kneel during the anthem were showing “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life.”

That’s what she left out.

Couric claimed she was “conflicted” about including the justice’s comment because she was a “big RBG fan.” Ultimately, the story she wrote for Yahoo! News did include quotes from Ginsburg saying kneelers were “dumb and disrespectful,” but left out the above remarks.

She took out the core quote — the one that mattered.

Couric wrote she wanted to “protect” Ginsburg, who died last year. She also suggested Ginsburg’s office had some influence on the final product.

Did she leave it out to protect RBG or was she protecting an ideology? She’s a liar and a fraud so there is no reason to believe her.

COURIC LIED ABOUT A VIRGINIA GUN GROUP

If you will remember, she is the one who made a video about Virginia gun owners and brutally edited their comments to make them look foolish.

Under the guise of documentary journalism, pro-gun activists, The Virginia Citizens’ Defense League (VCDL) were interviewed by Katie Couric allegedly to “provide varied viewpoints.”

The documentary was the official selection at Sundance [Soros-funded], San Francisco International Film Festival, HotDocs [Canadian left, tied to Soros/Sundance], and winner of Boulder International Film Festival.

The documentary was a planned infomercial against guns, the edit was likely planned, the awards were probably pre-determined and the worst of the worst were behind it.

After some amount of lying, she did eventually apologize, but the damage was already done.

REACTIONS FROM JOURNALISTS ABOUT THE RBG EDIT

“This is toxic on a lot of levels,” New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman said ironically.

Haberman is one of the most dishonest journalists afloat. She’s a radical activist who can’t seem to tell the truth.

“This is not the role of a journalist….” Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain wrote. “You can’t complain about distrust in the media when one of the most famous interviewers admits to rigging interviews to make liberals look good. I now have even more questions about her ethics in regards to interviewing conservatives.”

“The galaxy-level arrogance it must’ve taken to think that RBG needed protection from herself,” Media Research Center’s Jorge Bonilla wrote.

“I’ve said this many times when discussing media bias, but bears repeating: The big question is often not what you see they’re doing, but what they’re hiding from you,” RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway warned.

“Completely indefensible for Katie Couric to withhold this from the public to protect a sitting Supreme Court Justice,” Natalie Shure of the New Republic wrote.

“You can learn a lot about where the left has moved by looking at how they choose to edit or rewrite RBG,” Substack journalist and “Honestly” podcast host Bari Weiss pointed out.

“It is one of the temptations of journalism to protect those you favor. Couric was urged not to do this by the former president of ABC News, himself a news anchor. It was the right advice,” writes Brit Hume.

“Very, very, very bad,” Reason’s Robby Soave wrote.

