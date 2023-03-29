Katie Hobbs’ SPOX Joss Berry Wants to Shoot Transphobes After a Tran Slaughters Six

Press secretary for Arizona Dem Governor Katie Hobbs, Joss Berry, said she wants to SHOOT transphobes, hours after a trans killer shot and killed three children, two educators, and a custodian at a Nashville Christian school.

A spokeswoman for the Arizona Governor, Joss Berry, tweeted a gif of a woman holding two handguns alongside the caption: ‘Us when we see transphobes.’ We can intelligently guess that she gets to decide who are or are not transphobes.

It came less than 12 hours after transgender shooter Audrey Hale, 28, slaughtered six people.

Republicans have since demanded the firing of press secretary Josselyn ‘Joss’ Berry. If she isn’t fired, we can assume Katie Hobbs is sympathetic. Usually, we wouldn’t call for someone’s firing, but this is too much.

Josselyn Berry, the woman running @katiehobbs‘s comms, sent this threat out following the murder (hate crime) of six innocent Christians by a trans activist This message is reprehensible & deserves bipartisan condemnation pic.twitter.com/NVtm1pgH9F — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 29, 2023

This is what Katie Hobbs‘ dear friend and secretary joked about wanting to do (was Joss joking?):

These are the victims of Nashville’s anti-Christian shooting. pic.twitter.com/857xVIbvd0 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 28, 2023

