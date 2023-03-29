Irony! Dr. Fauci Complains of “the Absolute Sea of Mis and Disinformation”

Dr. Anthony Fauci — the retired but still double-dipping NIAID director, is concerned about the “absolute sea of misinformation and disinformation that is propagated very effectively by social media.” He can’t imagine how we’ll get around it. “Misinformation & disinformation cost lives. There is no doubt about that,” he said.
Tony can start eliminating mis- and disinformation by not spreading it. He could have saved lives by not demonizing treatments and pretending vaccines could stop the spread, along with lockdowns and masks.
Watch:
Fauci: “We are living in an absolute sea of misinformation & disinformation that is propagated very effectively by social media. I‘m not so sure how we will get around that … Misinformation & disinformation cost lives. There is no doubt about that.” pic.twitter.com/lY0i9UQX9W
The responses were interesting! The meme makers had a field day.
The irony of this man talking about Misinformation is just astounding. How he can say this with a straight face is just beyond comprehension. It just proves how disingenuous he really is.
Translation: “its hard for us to control people when they have freedom of speech”
In other words, he’s living in a parallel universe.
People at this site simply don’t understand poor Dr. Fauci.
He is brilliant. He knows the way things should be and what he thinks is the absolute truth. He would, of course, say he is not perfect, but his words and his convictions say he is hurt that everyone does not see things as he does.
Understand, people like Fauci “know” that the rest of us poor folk couldn’t survive with out people like him to guide us. Anything to the contrary is dangerous heresy.
SORRY Doc. I see you for what you are: an absolutely selfish, arrogant, mass murderer. You fit in with the totalitarian thinking of the Democrat Party. You all are outdoing the crimes of the Nazi Fascists of the World War II era.