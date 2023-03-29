Irony! Dr. Fauci Complains of “the Absolute Sea of Mis and Disinformation”

Dr. Anthony Fauci — the retired but still double-dipping NIAID director, is concerned about the “absolute sea of misinformation and disinformation that is propagated very effectively by social media.” He can’t imagine how we’ll get around it. “Misinformation & disinformation cost lives. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

Tony can start eliminating mis- and disinformation by not spreading it. He could have saved lives by not demonizing treatments and pretending vaccines could stop the spread, along with lockdowns and masks.

Watch:

Fauci: “We are living in an absolute sea of misinformation & disinformation that is propagated very effectively by social media. I‘m not so sure how we will get around that … Misinformation & disinformation cost lives. There is no doubt about that.” pic.twitter.com/lY0i9UQX9W — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 28, 2023

The responses were interesting! The meme makers had a field day.

The irony of this man talking about Misinformation is just astounding. How he can say this with a straight face is just beyond comprehension. It just proves how disingenuous he really is. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 28, 2023

Translation: “its hard for us to control people when they have freedom of speech” — Jacob (@_jacobshort) March 28, 2023

In other words, he’s living in a parallel universe. — slyventure (@slyventure771) March 28, 2023

Related