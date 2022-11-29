Katie Hobbs to Sue Cochise County for Not Certifying the Election

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs plans to file a lawsuit against Cochise County, which refused to certify the Arizona state election by the Nov. 28 deadline.

“DELAY Cochise County Board fails to certify election results by today’s deadline. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has threatened to sue to compel certification,” KPNX/12News reporter Brahm Resnik reported. “Friday is the last business day before statewide vote is certified Monday, 12/5.”

It takes a lot of moxie after the election she ran.

“NEXT Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs plans to file suit against Cochise County by 5 pm today, per spox,” Resnik said in an update.

“Are we just going to move past this massive conflict of interest?” Kari Lake War Room responded.

Hobbs, who had no major following, didn’t bother to campaign, and refused to debate, would not recuse herself as the election supervisor. The election was run incompetently, and Hobbs was an awful candidate.

Cochise County voted to delay certifying the results of this month’s midterm elections, thereby missing the state’s legal deadline of Monday.

Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona, has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County’s election officials over the 2022 midterm election.

Maricopa County nonetheless voted to certify the state election results on Monday, despite the objections of numerous Arizona election workers and voters.

Related