Dr. Jordan Peterson Discusses Our Kafka Future

Dr. Jordan Peterson is back on Twitter, warning about the New World Order and the social credit system in our future.

“You can’t imagine how screwed you are…It’s way worse than anything Kafka ever imagined… Once the machines lock you out…And we’re speeding towards that with an immense lack of care.”

As he said, it’s not on peoples’ radar. They have no idea what’s happening.

You can see the signs of where we are headed. The Central government will know everything we do and they can control us. It’s hard to see how we escape it.

We won’t even have faceless bureaucrats to argue with; we can’t argue with machines. We are speeding towards total automation with an “intense lack of care.”

Watch:

Dr Jordan Peterson on the imminent Social Credit System:

“You can’t imagine how screwed you are…It’s way worse than anything Kafka ever imagined… Once the machines lock you out…And we’re speeding towards that with an immense lack of care.” Source: https://t.co/7gUu7Mb0k2 pic.twitter.com/mWAFjDC146 — New World Odor™ (@hugh_mankind) November 29, 2022

People need to pay attention to what the media won’t report – Kafka in our future:

Central bank digital currencies open a clear path to social credit scoring. No surprise that the CCP is leading the way. Americans should tell our government what everyday Chinese people are now telling theirs: hell no. pic.twitter.com/XttAQeORYr — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 28, 2022

FULL VIDEO

