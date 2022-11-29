Dr. Jordan Peterson Discusses Our Kafka Future

Dr. Jordan Peterson is back on Twitter, warning about the New World Order and the social credit system in our future.

“You can’t imagine how screwed you are…It’s way worse than anything Kafka ever imagined… Once the machines lock you out…And we’re speeding towards that with an immense lack of care.”

As he said, it’s not on peoples’ radar. They have no idea what’s happening.

You can see the signs of where we are headed. The Central government will know everything we do and they can control us. It’s hard to see how we escape it.

We won’t even have faceless bureaucrats to argue with; we can’t argue with machines. We are speeding towards total automation with an “intense lack of care.”

Watch:

People need to pay attention to what the media won’t report – Kafka in our future:

FULL VIDEO


Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 minute ago

I don t have kids but I feel sad for those who do because the future looks ugly.

when those kids will become adults, if they refuse to buy insects to feed their family, the government will freeze their bank account

