Schumer to unilaterally legalize millions of illegal aliens, everyone









If bipartisan talks fail, Chuck Schumer plans to use budget reconciliation to legalize millions of illegal aliens, almost everyone here illegally, the NY Times reports. He will also give them a pathway to citizenship.

Obviously, it is unconstitutional, but the way the courts are, there isn’t much hope it will be a problem for this corrupt New York politician.

It will include the alleged 11 million, although we know it’s many more than 11 million, farmworkers, TPS, Dreamers, and so on.

What does legalizing people who come here illegally have to do with the budget? Nothing! But it will eventually secure the vote for Democrats in perpetuity. They will have their one-party socialist/communist state.

[Illegal aliens are the whole ball of wax since the overwhelming majority will only vote for Democrats. Once Democrats have changed the demographics of our nation to this degree, it’s over for all opposition.]

YOU MUST ACT NOW

The Senate Majority Leader told “the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in recent weeks that he is “actively exploring” whether it would be possible to attach a broad revision of immigration laws to President Biden’s infrastructure plan and pass it through a process known as budget reconciliation,” The Times reports.

This is how much respect they have for the budget process and for the citizens of this country.

“Democrats must act,” says Sergio Gonzales, the director of the Immigration Hub, [a pro-illegal immigration lobbying group]. “Now is the time. This year is the time. We must have citizenship this year.”

WHO WILL BE INCLUDED — EVERYONE

Schumer’s plan would give a pathway to citizenship for the alleged 11 million [we all know it’s at least 22 million, most likely more] illegal aliens in the country. In other words, everyone will be on the pathway to citizenship.

The Times reports they will also give amnesty with a pathway to citizenship to Dreamers, TPS, and farm workers.

“They include House-passed legislation to grant legal status to people brought to the United States as children, known as Dreamers; immigrants who were granted Temporary Protected Status for humanitarian reasons; and close to one million farmworkers.”

Anyone will get away with calling themselves a farmworker, adding millions.

Nancy Pelosi and Patti Murphy are all for the budgetary approach to legalizing, easily 20 – 30 -40 million who will then bring their families into the country through chain migration.

“Before we can do anything meaningful on immigration, we’re going to have to deal with the current crisis at the border,” said Senator John Cornyn, Republican [RINO] of Texas, who has been involved in the bipartisan talks. “I don’t think the public is going to tolerate us ignoring this crisis, and it’s just going to get worse unless we deal with it.”

THE TRICK TO MAKE IT HAPPEN

The Parliamentarian might be opposed. But the Dems have another trick up their sleeve to evade the law. the Times reports:

Researchers have dredged up supportive quotes from Republicans from 2005, when they won signoff for including a measure to recapture unused visas for high-skilled workers in a reconciliation package. Mr. Cornyn praised the move at the time as a way to “keep jobs here in America, rather than export them to places like India and China.”

The pro-immigration group FWD.us hired Kevin Kayes, a former assistant Senate parliamentarian, to help hone the procedural argument in favor of allowing the maneuver this year.

“Those provisions are the precedent for us,” said Kerri Talbot, the deputy director of the Immigration Hub. “A lot of things we’re trying to do now relate to what was approved in 2005.”

Ms. Talbot says she believes the total budget impact of the immigration bills under consideration is high enough to meet the reconciliation standard.

“We’re definitely in the tens of billions. We think we pass that test,” she said.

WHAT WILL THE USA BECOME

We will no longer be the United States of America, period. Democrats have wanted to destroy traditional America for a long time and now they will do it.

We don’t have to look hard to know how this turns out.

We know what a little communist hellhole California is becoming. It’s a state of gross inequality, high crime, high taxes, rolling blackouts, and bad education. That’s to say nothing about the totalitarianism of the leaders, many of whom hate white people.

Let’s not forget they are incorporating lessons into the K-12 schools to teach them to hate the native population of this country, not Native Americans, but rather citizens.

They teach hate to the children with their ethnic studies curricula. They also have Equitable Math. Everything they do is aimed at hating white Christians. They have a real ugly four I’s curricula in every school that has been approved.

With the help of Democrats, we are making our nation into the lawless nation of Mexico or one of the Central American nations or worse. We have sanctuary cities to welcome criminals, jihadists, cartel leaders, and other monsters. Felons are an important voting bloc for Democrats. That’s not racism, it’s just the reality.

