Liz Cheney must go! She is taking the Republican Party down with her









Allegedly, during a closed-door meeting with Paul Ryan, Cheney said this: “We can’t whitewash what happened on January 6 or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.” That’s according to Sahil Kaur, a ‘reporter’ on the propaganda Leftist network, NBC ‘News.’

He took it from a CNN report. Now there’s a reliable ‘news’ network (sarcasm).

The comments in Georgia followed a tweet she sent earlier in the day. “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

The tweet was in response to Trump, who on Monday continued to perpetuate the lie that the election was stolen. “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

Actually, it does sound like her.

Now, the loons are fundraising off her comments. Here’s one mailer:

It’s not even true.

These Republicans did not ask to overturn the election. They did what Democrats always do when a Republican wins. The Republicans simply asked for a delay so the election results could be reviewed.

Cheney is going to take the Republican Party down with her. They can’t afford her. She’s third in a leadership position and sends the message to Trump supporters that she doesn’t support them. It will hurt Republicans in 2020.

She is not a leader of the Party. Few are following her. CNN’s Anna Cabrera reported that Kevin McCarthy says members want to replace Liz Cheney because she isn’t “carrying out the message.'”

He claims members aren’t worried so much about her vote on impeachment. That would be odd if true. It shows they are out of touch.

In any case, we agree, she has to go.

Watch:

“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message” — Kevin McCarthy indicates on Fox & Friends that Liz Cheney is likely toast as House Republican Conference Chair pic.twitter.com/afP2D971Zq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2021

DEMS ARE GOING AFTER PAUL RYAN AND FOX NEWS AS WELL

All of the trolls are out trashing Ryan on Twitter, following the lead of the propaganda outfit, CNN.

Democrats are going for the low-hanging fruit — Paul Ryan — over Cheney’s remarks. Ryan is a weak, progressive Republican who sits on the Fox board. They are trying to intimidate him into changing Fox to be more like them.

The war on Fox has heated up again lately although it has never gone away.

As a member of the Fox board, Paul Ryan is profiting off of the poisonous rhetoric he supposedly detests. pic.twitter.com/FFidEPe5I9 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 4, 2021

