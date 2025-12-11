The Truth About President Trump’s Economy

Gasoline, eggs, oil, interest rates, and so much more are lower than they have ever been, but the New York Times is publishing dishonest articles claiming the economy is a disaster. They constantly post articles trashing the President. The truth is that President Trump inherited a disaster and is fixing the mess. Biden’s inflation reached 9.1% and it’s only 3% now. It takes time to fix the damage that the prior administration was responsible for.

The Times compared the Trump economy with Biden’s and suggested they are the same. Everything went up under Biden’s administration – everything.

Under Biden, gas went to $5 a gallon. The average gallon of gas today is $2.75. In some states, it’s under $2. In Colorado, it’s $1.69. Eggs are averaging $1.88 a dozen, but under Democrats, they were $5.29.

The prices of butter, ice cream, fresh fruit, cereal, fish, seafood, rice, pasta, and ham are lower than in the last administration. The president is trying to work on beef prices now.

He cut taxes!

The stock market has set records three times this year. Mortgage rates, rent prices are down, and Americans are expected to spend more than ever.

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST DROPPED TRUTH BOMBS 🔥 Inherited Biden’s TOTAL DISASTER: Worst inflation EVER, sky-high prices crushing Americans. Just ONE YEAR LATER? Prices PLUMMETING FAST. Energy & oil at 5-year lows. Gas crashing. Stocks ALL-TIME HIGHS. Tariffs bringing in… pic.twitter.com/v9YbBUIJXW — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 11, 2025

Democrat’s Enormously Huge Government Cost a Lot

Biden came in and massively increased the size of government. That included costs such as those incurred by the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Chips and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which featured pie-in-the-sky “climate change” proposals from the absurd “Green New Deal.”

The Biden administration added $8.4 trillion to the national debt during its four years of wild spending. This level was $600 billion more than President Trump added to the national debt in his first term, which included the extraordinary spending that was used to respond to the COVID pandemic.