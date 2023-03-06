Keith Kellogg : End the Ukraine War Quickly with a Biden Phone Call

Vice President Mike Pence’s former National Security Advisor Keith Kellogg, now retired, has continually pushed the Ukraine War as necessary to stop Russia from invading the rest of Europe. To encourage our part in the war, he appeared several times on numerous cable shows, including Life, Liberty, and Levin.

General Kellogg says now that we must end the Ukraine War quickly to finally focus on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) threat, reports The Epoch Times.

Was that something that should have been more carefully considered before the US decided to get into a proxy war with Russia?

The West resorted to sanctions that couldn’t possibly work. Sanctions couldn’t work because we are no longer industrial giants. We sold out our industry to other countries and now rely on their benevolence for our wealth. Most of the world disagreed with leveling sanctions, making the West a paper tiger.

This Ukraine War is driving Russia closer to China, making China stronger. At the same time, Russia is incrementally destroying Ukraine’s infrastructure and their military.

The Biden phone call will stop Putin

Unfortunately, General Kellogg’s solution is more of the 1980s strategy when we were an industrial force and had the mightiest military. He also seems to think a phone call from Joe Biden has power behind it.

“I would give Putin a choice. If I was the president, I’d say you should pick up the phone, which President Biden has not done. You pick up the phone and call Putin and say, ‘You got an option … You’re going to lose your army in Ukraine, or you’re going to take it home,’” Kellogg said.

Kellogg’s answer is force. Unfortunately, we don’t even have the necessary weapons, ammunition, or servicemen. This would also require a draft of our boys and girls.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking a strategic adversary, like the Russians, off the stage because then, for the first time in 21 years, we can focus on the predominant threat facing the United States. And that’s China.”

Referencing his advice to President Donald Trump, Kellogg said, “the best thing you can have in the military is fighting one enemy at a time. Never fight two.”

But we are fighting a greater enemy from within as our country is invaded by people who will make that enemy the only power in control of the United States. We aren’t trying to bring back industry or control our own country. One foreign official recently said, “The problem with the United States is their leaders are stupid.” In a way, that is true.

Related