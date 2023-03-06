The Astonishing Case of The Lockdown Files

The Telegraph UK published revelations based on over 100,000 leaked WhatsApp messages from Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, and other ministers and officials. They are dubbed The Lockdown Files.

The Lockdown Files were published in the interest of openness, transparency, and accountability since it was a matter of life and death. It caused the deaths of people in care homes, led to suicides, deprived a generation of children of their education, and destroyed businesses.

I think he [Matt Hancock] has a massive role to play and I think he has blood on his hands. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, and I think there should be prosecutions. ~ Dr. Renee Hoenderkamp, NHS GP and Broadcaster

People killed themselves in the UK at the rate of 185 a week. The government deliberately terrorized the people. It happened in the US, ask Dr. Atlas, but the media doesn’t care to report it.

IT SHOWS THE INNER WORKINGS

The Lockdown Files show the nature of the UK government during the Covid pandemic and how, despite public claims to always “follow the science,” key decisions were made on the fly for political reasons.

They call into question much of the reasoning for months of national lockdowns and other restrictions on daily life in Britain, including social distancing, face masks, and the closure of schools.

Snap decisions were made on What’s App without proper scrutiny for political expediency.

There was a callousness, such as in Matt Hancock’s texts:

By this point, schools had been effectively shut for two months, with only vulnerable children and those whose parents were key workers allowed to attend in person. Ministers and teachers were planning for lessons to begin returning in June, The Telegraph reports.

Writing about his disputes with Mr. Hancock on reopening schools, Mr. Williamson said that “getting people’s attention seemed to have been prioritized over putting children’s interests first.

Leaders became totalitarians making these snap decisions and not following the science, and people died.

