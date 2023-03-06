Dr.. Atlas Warned of the Stunning Not Stunning COVID Scandal

We had the information to ward off the lockdowns, the masking, and the mandated vaccines, but our media, working with the government, the teachers’ union, and the medical bureaucracy, hid the truth.

If only they followed the science.

THE STUNNING UNITED STATES COVID SCANDAL

Dr. Scott Atlas is one of the very few doctors who stood up against the mob in the United States. He was almost alone – a terrible commentary on our society and the medical bureaucratic complex. If enough people had courage, lives would have been saved, children would not have been hurt, and businesses and livelihoods would not have been destroyed.

According to new reports, the White House COVID panel led by Dr. Fauci was driven by politics and greed, not science.

Dr. Marty Makary: Two top virologists warned Fauci about the lab leak in 2020, but “changed their tunes days later in the media, and then both scientists received $9 million subsequent in funding from the NIH…” pic.twitter.com/oYdBJNokEv — Joyce 🇺🇲 (@SweetGABreeze) March 1, 2023

Dr. Scott Atlas, who served on the Trump COVID panel, said in an interview aired on Newsmakers in December 2022 that by censoring medical science and health policy, “you are killing people.”

“Censorship of the correct science and medical information, during this pandemic, absolutely killed people. It prevented people from making intelligent decisions. It prevented people from making the appropriate use of caution,” Atlas alleged of Twitter censoring doctors such as himself.

“This kind of censorship was, in my view, unheard of in the United States,” Atlas stated. “It’s reminiscent of everything that we, as a free society and democracy, abhor about countries that are authoritarian, like China, the former USSR, and now Russia, North Korea.

As RFK Jr said, censorship is evil, regardless of motive.

Dr. Atlas said that in meetings he attended, the panel discussed how to scare people into doing what they felt was right. He also found that they didn’t know much.

In his book, A Plague Upon Our House, Dr. Atlas wrote of their stunning refusal to look at the research:

“As I finished, there was silence,” Atlas wrote. “No one offered any contrary data…no one spoke of scientific studies…no one even mentioned the discredited Korean study. Zero comments from Dr. Birx. Nothing from Dr. Fauci.”

They didn’t care about the children:

“And as always, not a single mention by Birx or Fauci about the serious harms of school closures. In my mind, this was bizarre. Why was I the only one in the room with detailed knowledge of the literature? Why was I the only one considering the data on such an important topic with a critical eye? Were the others simply accepting bottom lines and conclusions without any analytical evaluation? Weren’t they supposed to be expert medical scientists, too? I waited.”

Atlas said that Birx told him his opinion was “out of the mainstream” and he was part of a “fringe” group of people who believed schools should be opened.

The White House panel led by Dr. Anthony Fauci ignored top scientists:

“Meanwhile, she insisted that all experts agreed with her,” Atlas wrote. “I shook my head, thinking of some of the world-class epidemiologists who agreed with me—John Ioannidis and Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, Carl Heneghan and Sunetra Gupta of Oxford—and wondered if she or Fauci had ever read a single publication by them.”

Atlas wrote that he “explained with numbers” that children did not have a significant risk of illness or death from the virus and cited statistics from New York City, California, and elsewhere documenting that while also noting data from Sweden showing zero deaths despite schools not closing and also not imposing mask mandates.

The icing on the cake:

“The icing on the cake was the evidence that almost all coronavirus transmission to children comes from adults, not the other way around,” Atlas wrote. “That was not a predicate for opening schools, given the massive harm to kids if they were closed. But that evidence was already shown by contact tracing and other studies in Iceland, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, and elsewhere. Opened schools and childcare centers did not show significant dangers to children, adults, or teachers….”They found zero instances of a child passing the infection to an adult.”

Atlas says Redfield responded to the data by saying, “the jury is still out.”

The evidence is in. Shall we hold them accountable? They killed people, destroyed businesses, and significantly harmed children’s education.

Leaders became totalitarians making snap decisions — not following the science, following only politics — and people died.

We should not forget the desire to hurt Donald Trump in this equation:

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Explains How Fauci & Birx Sabotaged Trump’s Pandemic Response “So he [Scott Atlas] gets called by President Trump to be an advisor. Tony Fauci and Debbie Birx basically view him as the enemy.”@DrJBhattacharya @jimmy_dore pic.twitter.com/P12qLb3u8b — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 1, 2023

