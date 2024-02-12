Kelce’s Not Cool & Holden’s at the Game

Clown World! Travis Kelce screams at his coach as he shoves him while girlfriend Taylor Swift parties.

Taylor drinking away.

She brought her Satanist friend who was allegedly flashing Satan symbols.

Kelce looks ridiculous here.

Here he is kneeling in 2017:

Here’s fun news: The 9-year-old Native American boy named Holden Armenta is suing Deadspin for ridiculing him online while he was at a Kansas City Chiefs game dressed as a Native American.  Deadspin tried to say the little boy was appropriating Native American culture, but he is Native American. He is at the game today in full makeup and attire.

Back to the game. The halftime show is awful.

Swift and her Satan friends are celebrating. The 49ers are cursed since Kaepernick.

The slave song, posing as a Black National Anthem is divisive. There is one National Anthem and there is one people.


