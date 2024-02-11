Breaking! Senators Advance $95B to Fund Wars

M Dowling
Mitch McConnell

The border bill, which was always about sending money to Ukraine and not about our border, is dead, so the progressive Republican Senators voted today to advance the $95 billion dollar foreign aid package that funds Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific.

The vote was 67-27.

Eighteen Republicans voted with Democrats to advance this bill. They might not vote for the bill- they just advanced it- but look at the names – there are lots of RINOs and some warmongers on the list.

  1. Capito (R-WV)
  2. Cassidy (R-LA)
  3. Collins (R-ME)
  4. Cornyn (R-TX)
  5. Ernst (R-IA)
  6. Grassley (R-IA)
  7. Kennedy (R-LA)
  8. McConnell (R-KY)
  9. Moran (R-KS)
  10. Mullin (R-OK)
  11. Murkowski (R-AK)
  12. Romney (R-UT)
  13. Rounds (R-SD)
  14. Sullivan (R-AK)
  15. Thune (R-SD)
  16. Tillis (R-NC)
  17. Wicker (R-MS)
  18. Young (R-IN)

The Senators want to go home, but they no longer seem to consider the costs, which is an important Republican principle. Fiscal responsibility – what happened to that?

With some luck, Speaker Johnson got the message not to pass it.


