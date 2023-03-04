Kellyanne Conway, Finally Free of George

Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George,, have decided to divorce. They do seem ill-suited. They’ve lawyered up.

When Kellyanne and George moved to DC to support Donald Trump, George was a conservative supporter. He quickly became a supporter of the craziest far-left and fake Republicans of The Lincoln Project. One of their daughters became distraught, especially with anti-Trump hate. George was the instigator as he tweeted relentlessly, insulting Kellyanne and Donald Trump.

They married in 2001 and have four children.

In her 2022 memoir “Here’s the Deal,” Kellyanne said that she considered George’s steady barrage of criticism of the then-president a betrayal of their marriage, calling it “cheating by tweeting.” She also said that Ivanka Trump had suggested couples therapy, the Post reports.

At one point, Larry Brooks insulted his wife, saying, “Your wife is an enabler. Your wife is a cheerleader. What kind of game do you think you’re playing?”

George replied, “She’s both, but that doesn’t mean I’m playing a game.”

He did everything imaginable to humiliate her with his new-found love of the crazy left.

Many thought it was jealousy. Between her success with her polling company and her competent advice to Donald Trump, she is far more successful than her lawyer husband.

Hopefully, for the sake of the children, their divorce is amicable.

Mrs. Conway is still a staunch supporter of Donald Trump. George is still on the far-left, obsessively attacking Donald Trump and Republicans.

