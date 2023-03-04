Peer-Reviewed Study Evidence: mRNA Is Not Safe or Effective

Dr. Steven Kirsch posted information on his substack of a very thorough peer-reviewed study in Australia that points to the mRNA vaccines as neither safe more effective.

He points to two sentences in particular:

A worldwide Bayesian causal Impact analysis suggests that COVID-19 gene therapy (mRNA vaccine) causes more COVID-19 cases per million and more non-Covid deaths per million than are associated with COVID-19 [43].

An abundance of studies has shown that the mRNA vaccines are neither safe nor effective but outright dangerous.

The newsletter article notes other findings, such as COVID vaccines cause more side effects than any other vaccine; spike protein produce unwanted side effects, but mRNA and nanoparticles do as well; and mRNA does not stay at the injection site.

Never in vaccine history have we seen 1011 case studies showing side effects of a vaccine (https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/ covid-vaccine-scientific- proof-lethal), the study also states.

People worldwide were mandated to be vaccinated and the unvaccinated were shunned and lost their jobs. It’s unconscionable that people are not rehired with back pay and the wounded can’t sue. These vaccines are still emergency use authorization which means drugmakers are not liable for injuries and deaths.

An excerpt:

Multiple recent studies have indicated that the vaccinated are more likely to be infected with Omicron than the unvaccinated. A study by Kirsch (2021) from Denmark suggests that people who received the mRNA vaccines are up to eight times more likely to develop Omicron than those who did not [40]. This and a later study by Kirsch (2022a) conclude that the more one vaccinates, the more one becomes susceptible to COVID-19 infection [41].

This has to be seen in context with the small risk of dying from COVID-19. A recent peer-reviewed review paper by one of the world’s most cited and respected scientist, Professor John Ioannidis of Stanford University notes an infection fatality rate (IFR) for Covid of 0.00-0.57% (0.05% for under 70s), far lower than originally feared and no different to severe influenza [42]. The chances of someone under 50 years old with symptoms dying from COVID-19 is 0.05%. The chances of someone under 18 years old dying from COVID is near 0%. Those that die usually have severe underlying medical conditions. It is estimated that children are seven times more at risk to die from influenza than from COVID-19.

…

The Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor, an interim study report for cohort event monitoring of vaccinated persons in the EU, published on June 9, 2022 concludes that across all sites 0.2-0.3% of participants reported at least one serious adverse reaction after receiving the first and/or second dose, and similar numbers are reported after the first booster. (https://zenodo.org/record/6629551)

We are now hearing that the EU issued a warning that taking the boosters may cause adverse effects to the immune system and may not be warranted [44].

A top Israeli immunologist has called on the leaders at the Israeli Ministry of Health to admit that the mass vaccination campaign has failed in Israel [45].

The vaccine is in trial phase and has been linked to not only instant side effects but also short to medium-term side effects [44]. Thorp et al. (2022) highlighted just a few of these side effects, such as miscarriage, foetal death and malformation, chronic autoimmune disease, permanent immune deficiency syndrome, chronic permanent CNS diseases and chronic cognitive disorders, seizure disorders and neonatal/infant cancers; and this only refers to foetuses and infants [46].

…

Pfizer’s documents show lipid nanoparticles with their mRNA cargo being distributed throughout the entire body and passing through the blood brain, placental and foetal blood brain barriers and concentrate in the ovaries. From US life insurance reports we know that the all-cause death rates were up 40% in ages 18- 64 years by the end of Q3 2021, and according to life insurance companies there are 100,000 excess deaths per month in the US in all age groups, which cannot be attributed to COVID-19 alone [46].

…

In a study concentrating on the second booster dose by Regev- Yochay et al. (2022) breakthrough infections were shown to be common, mostly very mild, but with high viral loads [49]. The vaccine efficacy against infection was as low as 30% for BNT162b2 (Pfizer) and 11% for mRNA1273 (Moderna) with local and systemic adverse reactions reported for 80% of BNT162b2 recipients and 40% of mRNA1273 [50].

Children under 18 are 51 times more likely to die from the mRNA vaccines than from COVID-19 if unvaccinated. Young adults in the age range of 18 to 29 are eight times more likely to die from vaccination than from COVID-19. Adults from 30 to 39 are 7 times more likely to die from vaccination and those aged 40 to 49 are 5 times more likely to die after vaccination. People in the group aged 50 to 59 are still twice as likely to die after vaccination than after COVID-19. Only when over 60 years of age is the chance of death equal for both causes. Even when over 80 years old the likelihood of dying from Covid inoculation is just 0.13% lower than the risk of dying from the infection. The authors concluded that the protection from COVID-19 death falls far short of the risk of dying from the vaccine for people below 50 years old [51].

According to Kostoff [52] the number of deaths attributable to each inoculation is five times higher in the most vulnerable 65+ demographic than deaths attributable to COVID–19. With decreasing age, the risk of death from COVID-19 decreases drastically. Combined with the longer-term effects of the inoculations, most of which are still unknown, this increases the risk-benefit ratio, perhaps substantially, in the lower age groups.

