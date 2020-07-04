Kellyanne Conway’s daughter livestreams her mother

Claudia Conway — Kellyanne and George Conway’s daughter — was revealed to be an anti-Trump TikToker who strongly supports the Black Lives Matter movement and hates President Trump.

She has been talking with the press — the NY Times and USA Today, to name two. She is only 15-years-old but wants to speak out about social justice. Her idols are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Justice Ginsberg.

One of her Instagram messages was very disrespectful of the President and now she’s airing the family’s dirty laundry.

The 15-year-old Claudia worked with a New York Times reporter to release some of her anti-Trump TikTok videos on Twitter.

It was clear from those videos that the young Conway was very opinionated, and hates President Trump with the same misguided passion as her father.

THE PARENTS TOLD THE PRESS TO GET LOST

When Kellyanne and George discovered their daughter was working with a New York Times reporter, Trump-hater George Conway published a tweet warning all reporters to steer clear of their minor children, namely Claudia.

To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist. Thank you. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 3, 2020

Young Claudia angrily responded to her Dad’s warning tweet by airing her parent’s marriage “dirty laundry” for all the world to see.



Now, Claudia Conway is live-streaming her mother, Kellyanne, trying to take away her phone. She has no boundaries or respect. In her messages, she comes off as immature, arrogant, and dogmatic.

The girl’s attacks on her parents in public are a terrible thing to do to a mother and father. It’s a ‘Mommie Dearest’ moment. She may regret it one day and should regret it right now. Claudia comes off as decidedly unlikable and unkind, and the hard-left loves her. No surprises there.

Daddy George is very disrespectful of Kellyanne. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the daughter is as well.

Watch:

Another one of her contributions: