Cancel culture scores another victim over a 33-year-old article

Thanks to the cancel culture, the Boeing communications chief, a former serviceman, was forced to resign after someone complained about a 33-year old article he wrote criticizing putting women in combat. That was a very mainstream idea in 1987.

Reuters reports that Boeing’s communications chief Niel Golightly abruptly resigned on Thursday. It followed an employee’s complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat.

The job is the hot seat as Boeing fends off criticism for its handling of the 737 MAX crisis.

“My article was a 29-year-old Cold War navy pilot’s misguided contribution to a debate that was life at the time,” Golightly said in a statement included in Boeing’s announcement.

“My argument was embarrassingly wrong and offensive. The article is not a reflection of who I am; but nonetheless, I have decided that in the interest of the company I will step down,” Golightly said.

According to an excerpt on the U.S. Naval Institute website, the December 1987 article titled “No Right to Fight” said: “At issue is not whether women can fire M-60s, dogfight MiGs, or drive tanks. Introducing women into combat would destroy the exclusively male intangibles of warfighting and the feminine images of what men fight for – peace, home, family.”

Golightly’s departure after just six months on the job, during which he was said to be introducing sweeping changes, followed the board’s review of an internal anonymous ethics complaint that flagged his article.

He decided to step down after discussions with Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and others, Golightly said in his email.

Golightly acted after Boeing board members, already feeling pressure from the 15-month-old MAX crisis, had expressed little patience for a potentially damaging new distraction, people familiar with the matter said.

He said, what he learned after he wrote the article “indelibly changed my mind, and shaped the principles of fairness, inclusion, respect, and diversity that have guided my professional life since.”

The Post reported that Boeing distanced itself from Golightly’s 33-year-old article and has already started looking for a replacement.

Golightly is a victim of the Democrat Left’s cancel culture. It ends careers for people who currently hold views they deem objectionable, or who have ever held views they now deem objectionable. It ruins reputations.

